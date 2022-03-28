The 56-year-old Royal Mail worker was taken to the Northern General Hospital after being set upon while delivering post on Hill Top Crescent in Waterthorpe, Sheffield, on Wednesday, March 23.

She sustained wounds to her face, arms and legs, and police said the dog had been seized and remained in kennels while enquiries continue.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail treats all dog attacks on our postmen and postwomen very seriously. Our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers.

The postwoman was attacked by a dog in Hill Top Crescent in Sheffield

“We will always seek prosecution, either through the police or by taking legal action ourselves, in circumstances where we believe a member of the public has failed to control their dog so that it causes injury to a colleague going about their duties.

“We are aware of an incident involving a Royal Mail employee in the Waterthorpe area of Sheffield on Wednesday. Whilst this remains an ongoing police investigation we are unable to comment further.”

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 12.40pm on March 23 for reports of a postal worker being bitten by a dog on Hill Top Crescent in Sheffield.

“The victim, a 56 year-old woman suffered wounds to her face, arms and legs. She was taken to Northern General Hospital via ambulance.