Dog dangerously out of control attacks member of public in Yorkshire as man suffers serious injuries

Police confirmed a dangerously out of control dog had been seized in Sheffield after biting a member of the public.

Officers said they were aware of footage circulating on social media reporting to be of an incident of a dog dangerously out of control on Handsworth Road in Sheffield on Tuesday evening.

The force was called at about 5.40pm to reports of a member of the public being bitten by a dog at the location.

Officers attended the scene, including firearms officers to safeguard the public, and it is believed the dog jumped over a wall to access the road.

The man received serious injuries to his arm and chest but these are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening, police said.

Officers trapped the dog in a contained area and were eventually able to seize it and safely remove it from the location.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “We know these incidents will cause concern among those who live near the location, and for those who witnessed the incident this would have been upsetting.

“We want to reassure people the dog has been seized and removed while we carry out our enquiries and determine exactly what happened. All incidents of this nature are treated with the utmost diligence, and we will investigate thoroughly to ensure the community is kept safe.

“We would like to thank members of the public and medical staff who came to the aid of the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or car dash cam footage which may have captured the incident can pass information to South Yorkshire Police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.