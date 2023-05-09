Although the pet was not struck by the rocks, it managed to escape its owner’s car when she stopped to assess damage to her tyre, and was struck by another passing vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police said: “At around 3.50pm on Saturday 6 May a silver Skoda Karoq was struck by rocks being thrown from the iron bridge over the River Foss on Huntington Road in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result of the rocks hitting the vehicle, the car blew a tyre and the driver pulled over to assess the damage. While pulled over the driver’s dog, who was with her in the car at the time, managed to jump out of the window into oncoming traffic. Very sadly, the dog was hit by a car and died immediately.

The yobs were standing on a bridge when they threw the stones

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen anyone on the bridge who was throwing stones into oncoming traffic. They'd be particularly keen to speak to any residents in the area who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who has captured doorbell footage of the incident. They'd also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured dash cam footage.