Dog nearly dies after eating illegal badger poison while being walked in Yorkshire

Police have warned dog owners to be ‘vigilant’ after a pet ate illegal badger bait while on a walk in the Yorkshire countryside.

The incident happened at The Meadows near the National Trust-managed site Round Howe Woods in Richmond on April 19.

North Yorkshire Police’s Richmondshire team said: “During the walk the owner’s dog is believed to have come into contact with poison known to be used to poison badgers etc. The dog became extremely poorly and was taken to the vets where it was confirmed that the dog has either inhaled or eaten poison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dog was admitted to the vets’ intensive care unit and placed on a drip for 48 hours. Thankfully the dog is now showing slow signs of improvement and will hopefully make a full recovery.

Round Howe Woods entrance