Dog owner given suspended jail term and ordered to pay compensation to bite victims
Maureen Doyle has given a suspended prison sentence by magistrates over the incidents at Carr Gate, Wakefield. Doyle repeatedly breached a criminal behaviour order (CBO) by allowing her dogs to wander free on Lawns Lane.
Details of the court action were revealed in a report by Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways. Doyle’s CBO stated she should not allow her dogs to roam unsupervised. She was also ordered to repair and keep all gates and fencing closed at her home on Trevor Terrace so the animals could not escape.
The report to councillors says: “The CBO was breached on several occasions with some dog walkers sustaining injuries from dog bites.”
Action was taken against Doyle last October.
Coun Morley said: “A successful prosecution was achieved by the dog warden service and anti-social behaviour environmental team for breaching the CBO. This helped safeguard the community of Carr Gate from the fear of dogs spoiling the enjoyment of the public utilising the open spaces/highways of the Carr Gate area.”
Doyle was convicted of four offences at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court. She has handed a 16-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months. Doyle was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
She was also told to pay two of the bites victims £500 each in compensation, plus £1,000 court costs. The CBO was extended from five years to a lifetime ban covering England and Wales.
