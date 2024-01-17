Dog owner given suspended jail term and ordered to pay compensation to bite victims

A woman has been prosecuted after her dogs attacked walkers on a country lane in Yorkshire.

Maureen Doyle has given a suspended prison sentence by magistrates over the incidents at Carr Gate, Wakefield. Doyle repeatedly breached a criminal behaviour order (CBO) by allowing her dogs to wander free on Lawns Lane.

Details of the court action were revealed in a report by Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways. Doyle’s CBO stated she should not allow her dogs to roam unsupervised. She was also ordered to repair and keep all gates and fencing closed at her home on Trevor Terrace so the animals could not escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report to councillors says: “The CBO was breached on several occasions with some dog walkers sustaining injuries from dog bites.”

Maureen Doyle was prosecuted after her dogs attacked walkers on Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, Wakefield.

Action was taken against Doyle last October.

Coun Morley said: “A successful prosecution was achieved by the dog warden service and anti-social behaviour environmental team for breaching the CBO. This helped safeguard the community of Carr Gate from the fear of dogs spoiling the enjoyment of the public utilising the open spaces/highways of the Carr Gate area.”

Doyle was convicted of four offences at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court. She has handed a 16-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months. Doyle was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.