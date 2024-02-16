A judge told Brian Hughes, 41, of Lister Avenue in Bradford, he was “not fit to be near animals” as he was jailed for two years following a trial at Bradford Crown Court last month. He was sentenced to two years on February 15 and given a 15 year ban on keeping animals after being prosecuted by the RSPCA.

The court heard the dog - a German shepherd-type called Caesar - was taken into a vets by a member of the public in September 2022 after he was found tied to a fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vet who examined Caesar told the court: “[The member of the public] worried that he (the dog) was going to be killed if left with his owner. Caesar was carried into the surgery unable to walk. On arrival he was unable to stand, however he could do so with support though he tired easily.”

Caesar after his treatment

This led to concerns over his welfare and the RSPCA were called in to investigate. A second vet confirmed Caesar had a broken leg, which later had to be amputated.

The vet’s statement said: “[Hughes] describes being bitten by the dog when trying to remove him from his bed, a sustained attack by the dog is described – during which the owner admits to having beaten the dog with a brush handle over the head and possibly the back, before then tying the dog to a gate. Blunt trauma such as that described would be a consistent finding with the injuries and bruising noted in the initial witness statement around the neck (from being tied to a gate forcefully) and being beaten with the broom on the body.

“The fracture and the significant amounts of fresh bruising present on both hind limbs would be consistent with a severe blunt force trauma – likely from ‘in front’ of the dog. The fractured limb has likely taken the main impact, with the other limb bruising a result of more minor contact from the same blow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vet confirmed the dog showed no signs of aggression in their care despite being in an unfamiliar environment.

Caesar when he was rescued by the RSPCA

They added: “I would also suggest that it is very unlikely for this dog to have reacted in such an aggressive manner towards the owner solely as a result of being in pain when trying to be moved. Whilst in my care, in an unfamiliar veterinary environment, despite being in considerable pain and discomfort, the dog at no stage showed any signs of aggression, even upon manipulation and examination of the affected limb.”

Inspector Jo Hartley, who investigated for the RSPCA, said: “Caesar was in a bad way when he arrived in our care and he had been so badly injured that he needed his leg amputated. Thankfully, he has made an amazing recovery and has been happily rehomed.