Dog walker injured and Alsatian missing after they were hit by a car in Yorkshire

The driver took the injured man to hospital but then left without leaving his details – and police are now trying to trace him.

The dog, an Alsatian, ran away and remains missing.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A dog walker was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle near Ripon.

Gate Bridge Road, near Ripon

“The driver failed to leave any details and police are now working to trace him.

“The incident happened at around 6pm last Sunday (11 September) on a country lane at Gate Bridge Road, Ripon. The victim was walking his black Alsatian dog when a vehicle struck him and his dog. The dog is believed to have been injured and ran off.

“The driver is described as a white man with short brown hair, a local accent, a short stubble beard and aged 30 to 40 years old.

“He drove the victim to Harrogate District Hospital, left him outside and drove off without leaving any details.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, cannot recall the make of vehicle but remembers it was black.

“He suffered serious injuries, which are not life-threatening. The dog has yet to be found.

“Anyone who has information, has dashcam footage from surrounding roads at the time, or saw anything in the moments leading up to the incident is asked to email [email protected]

“You can also contact Traffic Constable Taylor on 101, select option 2 and ask for Craig Taylor.