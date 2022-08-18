Dog walker 'repeatedly bitten' during assault at popular Yorkshire park
A man was 'repeatedly bitten' by a dog and assaulted while walking through a popular park in Yorkshire.
The victim was walking his pet on Manor Road, near to Glen Bridge which crosses Peasholm Park in Scarborough, when he was approached by a dog off its lead.
The two dogs started fighting and as the man tried to separare the two animals, he was approached by the owner of the second dog.
Police said a 'physical and verbal altercation' then broke out between the two owners, which happened at around 12.50pm on August 17.
The victim suffered several dog bites to his hands and arms during the altercation, North Yorkshire Police said.
North Yorkshire Police also want to speak with the dog walker whose pet was off-lead. He is described as being around 5 ft 11 inches tall with blond spiky hair and wearing denim.
Officers are urging witnesses to call 101, select option one and speak with the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12220146439.