Dog walker 'repeatedly bitten' during assault at popular Yorkshire park

The victim was walking his pet on Manor Road, near to Glen Bridge which crosses Peasholm Park in Scarborough, when he was approached by a dog off its lead.

The two dogs started fighting and as the man tried to separare the two animals, he was approached by the owner of the second dog.

Police said a 'physical and verbal altercation' then broke out between the two owners, which happened at around 12.50pm on August 17.

Officers said the incident happened close to Glen Bridge, which crosses Peasholm Park. (Photo: Google Maps)

The victim suffered several dog bites to his hands and arms during the altercation, North Yorkshire Police said.

North Yorkshire Police also want to speak with the dog walker whose pet was off-lead. He is described as being around 5 ft 11 inches tall with blond spiky hair and wearing denim.