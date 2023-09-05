Five youths – with one as young as 12 – have been arrested and interviewed following an incident in Doncaster Interchange which left a 27-year-old man in hospital with injuries.

Police and ambulances raced to the interchange in Trafford Way on Monday (Sep 4) following the incident with eyewitnesses saying a blood stained area near to the escalators had been cordoned off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a disturbance in Trafford Way at around 1.51pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 were arrested and have since been bailed.

Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 have been arrested while two other teens have also been spoken to by police.

"A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have also been interviewed by officers in relation to the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Numerous eyewitnesses reported several police cars at the scene throughout the afternoon.