Doncaster Interchange: 12-year-old among five youths arrested after attack leaves man in hospital

Five youths – with one as young as 12 – have been arrested and interviewed following an incident in Doncaster Interchange which left a 27-year-old man in hospital with injuries.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST

Police and ambulances raced to the interchange in Trafford Way on Monday (Sep 4) following the incident with eyewitnesses saying a blood stained area near to the escalators had been cordoned off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a disturbance in Trafford Way at around 1.51pm yesterday.

“A 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 were arrested and have since been bailed.

Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 have been arrested while two other teens have also been spoken to by police.

"A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have also been interviewed by officers in relation to the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Numerous eyewitnesses reported several police cars at the scene throughout the afternoon.

Anyone with information which could help officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 460 of September 4