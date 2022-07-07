Doncaster murder: Family pay tribute to man, 28, who died in city centre attack

Mateusz Chojnowski was found seriously injured on South Parade and later died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday July 2.
A postmortem examination found that he died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.
Mateusz’s family have now issued a tribute to him via South Yorkshire Police.
They said: “Mateusz was a much-loved son and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.
“He was taken before his time at a young age of 28 years old and now he will never be able to have the family he wanted to have. He had his whole life ahead of him.
“We are devastated beyond words and are struggling to accept that he is no longer with us.”
On Monday, Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, appeared in court charged with Mateusz's murder. He was remanded into custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman said: “We are still keen to speak to a number of people who were in the area of South Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning, and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it.
“If you haven’t already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch.”
"You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 175 of 2 July. Information can also be reported to us using our new live chat or online portal. Our online platform can be accessed here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something."