Doncaster paedophile jailed for sexually abusing children with offences spanning 20 years

A Doncaster paedophile who sexually abused multiple children, including a vulnerable boy with significant learning difficulties, has been jailed for over 14 years.

Nicholas Powers, 56, was arrested in December 2021 after he picked up a teenage boy before he sexually assaulted him.

He made his victim, who he had met online, perform a sexual act on him and touch him inappropriately.

He warned the boy to stay quiet and said that if he told anyone he would “get done”.

His victim says he was left disgusted, ashamed and terrified by what had happened, and admitted he had experienced suicidal thoughts.

That same evening, he told his mum who reported the incident to police after she found his phone in a bin.

Powers pleaded guilty to numerous offences spanning 20 years, including four counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of indecent assault.

Powers, of Belmont Avenue, also admitted sexually abusing a teenage girl in September 2001 after plying her with alcohol.

He gave her home brew wine before kissing her and sexually assaulting her.

His victim recalled how she also felt disgusted and Powers told her to not tell anyone.

She began to self-harm after struggling to come to terms with the abuse she had been subjected to.

Investigating Officer Alexandra Storey said: “Powers knew his victims were underage but completely ignored this and subjected them to unimaginable abuse which saw them contemplate suicide and resort to self-harming.

“In another act of cruelty and dominance over them, he then threatened them to keep quiet about what had happened.”

Powers also agreed to meet an online decoy posing as a 15-year-old boy after sending explicit messages on a mobile phone app.

As well as pleading guilty to three counts of indecent assault and four counts of sexual activity with a child, Powers also admitted two counts of making indecent photographs of a child as well as offences of attempting to communicate sexually with a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

Powers was sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday August 31.

He has also been put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and issued with a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and a lifetime restraining order.

IO Storey said: “This has been a lengthy investigation involving two young victims who endured unthinkable abuse and were left with significant mental health problems.

“I want to commend their bravery in coming forward and helping us put Powers behind bars. He is now facing the consequences of his actions and justice has now been served.

“I hope this sentence brings his victims closure as they begin to move forward with their lives.

“We will not tolerate crimes of this nature and our teams are working hard to identify those taking advantage of young people online. We want people to know that we are here, and we are always ready to listen.

“If you want to report someone or have concerns that someone is being exploited for sexual gain online, then please contact us immediately.”

Please remember that victims of sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.