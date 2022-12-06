A gunman who shot a man in both legs in Sheffield died after taking Spice for ‘weeks solid’ in prison.

Ahmed Omar, aged 29, was found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Lindholme, in Doncaster, in August 13, 2020, before he died a few hours later in hospital. At the time, he was the seventh prisoner since December 2017 to die from illness brought on by substance abuse at the South Yorkshire prison.

Now, a new report by the Prisons Ombudsman has revealed the 29-year-old acting erratically in the two days before his death, and staff, other prisoners and his aunt all expressed concerns for his welfare. It included packing his things the morning of his death and telling others he was ‘moving to a flat’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One prisoner told the author had been taking Spice for “a few weeks solid” but had not taken any for two or three days. Two inmates also raised concerns about welfare with staff prior to his death.

Ahmed Omar, 29, of Firth Park, died after he was found unresponsive in HMP Lindholme after taking synthetic cannabis "for weeks".

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report criticised how Omar was not referred to specialist teams despite acting erratic and admitting he was using drugs in the days before his death. Further, a warning by a manager to check on him every two hours in the night for his safety was not recorded or acted on.

Omar, of Firth Park, Sheffield, was jailed in 2015 for shooting a man in both legs following an argument outside a takeaway in 2013. He was only caught 18 months later, and police found he was still in possession of the semi-automatic handgun he used in the shooting. The attack was described by police as “ruthless and violent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman said: “I am concerned that, despite [his erratic behaviour], he was not seen by healthcare staff or referred to the substance misuse team.

“Although Mr Omar was the seventh prisoner to die as a result of use at Lindholme since December 2017, staff do not appear to have appreciated that Mr Omar’s drug use put him at significant risk of dying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMP Lindholme near Doncaster

On August 11 – two days before Omar’s death – two prisoners raised concerns with staff about his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The apparent ease with which Mr Omar was able to obtain drugs despite the COVID-19 restrictions suggests that more needs to be done to stop the flow of drugs into the prison. I am also concerned that although a custodial manager asked for Mr Omar to be checked every two hours the day before he died, this was not recorded and was not communicated to the night staff,” the report said.

“There was also a short delay before a medical emergency code was called when Mr Omar was found unresponsive in his cell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An post-mortem ruled his death as a result of psychoactive substance toxicity.

The report found the prison needed to do more to record when they suspect a prisoner is using illicit substances and refer them to healthcare teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad