Rockingham Road in Wheatley, Doncaster, has been cordoned off by police following reports of a shooting just before 9am. A South Yorkshire Police statement said a man was taken to hospital after being injured due to a ‘firearms discharge’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital after being injured following a firearms discharge. An investigation is on-going and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries. We will issue any further updates as soon as we can.”

Officers were reportedly called to a shop at the corner of Rockingham Road and Lowther Road just before 9am this morning, Monday, November 7, following a 999 call that a man was armed with a gun.

Police have descended on the Raja store in Rockingham Road, Wheatley this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident told the Doncaster Free Press: “I woke up when the emergency services arrived. I went outside and numerous people were gathering on the street. My neighbours reported hearing gun shots last night and loud bangs. We can’t see clearly as the road ahead is cordoned off.”