Former Doncaster Rovers academy footballer Ryan Theobald, 20, and Janis Kozlovskis were both stabbed in an altercation involving a large group of men on a night out in Doncaster town centre last weekend.

Although numerous arrests have since been made, South Yorkshire Police said they are 'not seeking anyone else' since charging Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, Balby, with both murders.

Victims Ryan and Janis

Two 41-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and it is not known if they have been released without charge.