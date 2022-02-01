Former Doncaster Rovers youth footballer Ryan, 20, and Janis, 17, both died from stab wounds following an altercation outside a bar on Silver Street in Doncaster in the early hours of Saturday morning. Another 18-year-old man was injured.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Two men both aged 41 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and later released on bail and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.

Ryan, left, and Janis both died

A number of young men were involved in the altercation and Ryan died at the scene. Janis died in hospital