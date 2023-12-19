Doncaster vandalism: Mindless vandals destroy more than 750 newly planted trees in Yorkshire
Doncaster City Council confirmed yesterday (Dec 18) that more than 750 trees have been subject to vandalism, “with many pulled up and/or having their guards removed”.
In a social media post, the council explained the trees that had been newly planted by Crossfields Lane, in Skellow, had been destroyed and it was reported to South Yorkshire Police.
The post stated: “We are always overwhelmed by the compliments we receive as a result of tree planting and we know that many people will be saddened to see these images.”
Images posted by the council show dozens of newly planted trees’ guards crushed and pushed over as many trees had been pulled up.
This is not the only time Doncaster’s trees have come under attack by vandals, as in June, this year, several trees were damaged and defaced after the city made the promise, in 2021, to plant more than 100,000 trees to “tackle climate change and create a cleaner, greener place to live”.
At the time of the June vandalism, the council said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Not only is this damage mindless, it costs public money on replacements.”
Doncaster City Council urges anyone who witnesses any vandalism to report it.
