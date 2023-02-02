An angry hotel guest who attacked another man in the bar of a luxury golf and spa resort has been jailed for leaving his victim with a life-changing brain injury.

Michael McDonagh, 33, of Worsbrough, Barnsley, accused the 46-year-old of stealing from the bar at DoubleTree Hilton Forest Pines, near Scunthorpe, last March.

The fight escalated and he punched the victim, from Gateshead, in the head and he was knocked unconscious.

He appeared at Grimsby Crown Court and pleaded guilty to GBH, and was sentenced to two years in prison last week.

Hotel thug Michael McDonagh

The court heard that McDonagh was at the golf course near Broughton, off the M180, when he accused the victim of helping himself from the bar.

The man was in hospital for several months after suffering a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

Detective Constable Emma Shakespeare of Humberside Police said: “Firstly, I’d like to commend the victim and his family for their strength and bravery throughout the investigation.