Michael McDonagh, 33, of Worsbrough, Barnsley, accused the 46-year-old of stealing from the bar at DoubleTree Hilton Forest Pines, near Scunthorpe, last March.
The fight escalated and he punched the victim, from Gateshead, in the head and he was knocked unconscious.
He appeared at Grimsby Crown Court and pleaded guilty to GBH, and was sentenced to two years in prison last week.
The court heard that McDonagh was at the golf course near Broughton, off the M180, when he accused the victim of helping himself from the bar.
The man was in hospital for several months after suffering a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.
Detective Constable Emma Shakespeare of Humberside Police said: “Firstly, I’d like to commend the victim and his family for their strength and bravery throughout the investigation.
“As a result of McDonagh’s actions, a man has been left with a life-long brain injury causing him and his family unimaginable upset and distress.“I hope this outcome at court provides the victim and members of the public with some reassurance that this man can no longer cause harm within our communities.“Violent assaults will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.”