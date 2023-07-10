A burglar who was planning to use his nan's mobility scooter as a getaway car was caught by his victim - after she found him asleep in her living room.

Lee Jefferson, 28, broke into the pensioner home but his plans to steal her jewelry were ruined when he nodded off in her armchair. York Crown Court heard how the victim, who lives alone, returned home and discovered that a glass pane in her front door had been smashed.

She then peered in through her window and saw Jefferson snoozing in her armchair in her living room. She shouted 'What the bloody hell are you doing? Get out' but Jefferson didn't respond, so she flagged down a passer-by who called police.

They found a scene of chaos including smashed glass, items strewn all over the house and a mobility scooter parked in the garage. The scooter was surrounded by items Jefferson had taken from the victim's shed including a lawnmower, some brushes, gardening gloves and hand tools. There was a pair of trainers in the hallway and the front door had been locked from the inside.

Lee Jefferson

Prosecutor Kelly Clarke said Jefferson had planned his getaway with the mobility scooter but he decided to take a rest in the armchair and fell asleep on the job. She also said police had to smash the inner glass pane of the front door to get inside the house as it had been locked from the inside.

They arrested Jefferson inside the house in Malton where a pair of slippers were found next to the armchair. A search of the cottage revealed that Jefferson took items including 'highly sentimental' jewellery, that belonged to the victim's mother. He also took Christmas decorations from a cupboard and found two handbags which he had simply moved and placed on the bed.

He was also found with the victim's ornaments, bird figurines and her bank cards and the damage caused to the property was estimated at £1,060. Ms Clarke said Jefferson, who is not disabled but 'occasionally' used his gran's mobility scooter, closed the double gates behind him and parked in the garage.

He then placed an item on the lock of the front door after breaking in so no-one could walk in on him. After searching the cottage he was ready to 'make off' with the victim's possessions but fell asleep.

Jefferson, of Malton, told police he had little recollection of the incident as he had taken a cocktail of alcohol and prescription drugs. The court also heard how Jefferson had 22 previous offences on his record including burglaries and assaulting an emergency worker.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said Jefferson, who is a father, had mental health issues and his bizarre actions at the cottage were a 'moment of madness.' He said that in the hours leading up to the raid, Jefferson had been helping to move some furniture and other items at his gran's home.

Mr Parkin also said Jefferson had taken his shoes off before going into the victim's home because his gran 'doesn't like people wearing shoes in her house.' Recorder Taryn Turner described the victim as a "fairly stoic lady" and a "lady of fortitude".

Ms Turner said: "This was quite clearly a determined and heartless search of Mrs Peacock's property. It had a devastating and traumatic effect on that lady who lives alone in that house and has done so for many years. That poor lady came back to her house to find you sitting comatose, possibly as a consequence of an ingesting of alcohol and prescribed drugs that you took apparently for your own health conditions."