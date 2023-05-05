Driver crashes down embankment into holiday home on Yorkshire coast
This is the moment police searched for a driver and passenger who fled the scene after a crash down an embankment.
Published 5th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:25 BST
On the north-east coast, near Scarborough, police received reports a driver had crashed his car down an embankment into a holiday home.
The search for the driver and passenger who fled from the scene and were thought to be injured is featured on the latest episode of Traffic Cops.
