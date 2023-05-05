All Sections
Driver crashes down embankment into holiday home on Yorkshire coast

This is the moment police searched for a driver and passenger who fled the scene after a crash down an embankment.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 5th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:25 BST

On the north-east coast, near Scarborough, police received reports a driver had crashed his car down an embankment into a holiday home.

The search for the driver and passenger who fled from the scene and were thought to be injured is featured on the latest episode of Traffic Cops.

Traffic Cops airs on Monday’s at 8pm on Channel 5.

