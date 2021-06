The offending driver has been banned from the roads for 74 days.

Police officers caught the speeding driver at nearly double the speed limit on the A64 near Malton in March.

At the time, the driver was in a 70mph zone.

The unnamed driver pleaded guilty in court last week and was fined a total of £676 for their dangerous actions.