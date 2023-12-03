All Sections
Driver pulled over by police in battered old banger held together by zip wires and duct tape

A motorist was pulled over by police driving round in a battered old banger that was held together - by zip wires and duct tape.
By Douglas Whitbread, SWNS
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT

Officers stopped the silver Toyota hatchback as the driver was travelling around the streets of Bradford, West Yorks., yesterday (Thurs).

A photo shared by West Yorkshire Police showed how the dodgy motor’s whole front bumper was only in place thanks to their use of black tape and plastic cables.

The force said the motorist was reported for the car’s dangerous condition and for being uninsured to drive it.

A spokesperson posted on Facebook: “This vehicle was seen waiting to pull out of a junction. Stopped due to dangerous condition and driver also found to be uninsured.

“Driver reported for all offences and vehicle seized.”

One wag quipped under the photo: “Is the driver a Blue Peter presenter by any chance using up his sticky backed plastic ?”

Another added: “Unbelievable what some people do, it’s a wreck”

A third joked: “Lesson learned I hope. Next time use same colour tape.”