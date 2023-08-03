Driver sentenced after crash leaves woman and child with serious injuries

A driver has been sentenced in court after a crash in Yorkshire left a woman in her 50s and a child with serious injuries.

Chelsea Carten appeared in York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (Aug 1) where she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury while driving without due care and attention in Alne, Hambleton, on April 23 this year.

Carten, of Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool, was driving a Subaru Impreza just before 4.20pm when it collided with a Ford Fiesta at the junction of Alne Road with Youlton Lane.

Ambulances, air ambulance, fire crews and the police were all called to the scene to deal with the incident, which left a passenger in the Ford Fiesta – a woman in her 50s – multiple serious life-changing injuries. Her husband, who was driving, also suffered a broken wrist. A child passenger in the Impreza sustained a serious head injury which required hospital treatment.

Chelsea Carten, of Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, at York Magistrates’ Court

The 31-year-old was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £154 and £85 court costs.

Following the sentencing, the woman who was badly injured said: “I send my sincerest thanks to all the emergency services who attended the scene, as well as all the passers-by who stopped to help both myself and my family on April 7. I welcome the sentencing and am extremely grateful with how well this case has been investigated and brought to court. I can now draw a line under this and focus on my recovery.”