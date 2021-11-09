Driver who caused death of 77-year-old pedestrian in Yorkshire avoids jail

A motorist who caused the death of a woman in Wakefield has avoided being locked up.

By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:48 am

Nathan Budby admitted a charge of causing the death of 77-year-old Nellie Laughlin by driving without due care and attention.

The 27-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he was handed a 26-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was also given 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and told to pay £213 costs.

Nathan Budby was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates' Court

Budby, of Walker Avenue, Wakefield, had been behind the wheel of an Audi A3 at around 9.45pm on Saturday, October 10, last year, when his car collided with Mrs Laughlin.

Read More

Read More
Baby taken to hospital with burns after firework thrown at pram in Yorkshire

It happened on Westgate End at the junction with Dewsbury Road and Horbury Road in Wakefield.

Mrs Loughlin, who was from Wakefield, was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage.