Driver who caused death of 77-year-old pedestrian in Yorkshire avoids jail

Nathan Budby admitted a charge of causing the death of 77-year-old Nellie Laughlin by driving without due care and attention.

The 27-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he was handed a 26-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and told to pay £213 costs.

Budby, of Walker Avenue, Wakefield, had been behind the wheel of an Audi A3 at around 9.45pm on Saturday, October 10, last year, when his car collided with Mrs Laughlin.

It happened on Westgate End at the junction with Dewsbury Road and Horbury Road in Wakefield.

Mrs Loughlin, who was from Wakefield, was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.