Driver who killed much-loved Yorkshire biker after overtaking in thick fog jailed for four years

Stephen Clark, 28, from Lincolnshire, was in a hurry to get to Hull when he collided with David Sixsmith on the B1249 at Langtoft in East Yorkshire in November 2022.

Mr Sixsmith, 64, a HGV driver, had left his employer’s yard in Driffield and was returning to the smallholding in Ganton, near Scarborough, where he lived with his wife on his Honda motorcycle. He died in hospital.

Clark, who worked for a car rental company delivering vehicles, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court last Friday.

David Sixsmith was 64 when he was killed while travelling home from work

He was jailed for four years and eight months and banned from driving for five years.

His VW Passat was travelling at 60mph when he overtook in thick fog and strayed into the opposite lane.

Mr Sixsmith was a devoted father and grandfather whose passions including farming, ploughing matches and World War Two aircraft.

Humberside Police’s Sergeant Rob Mazingham said: “The split-second decision of Clark that night caused David’s family a lifetime of heartache.

Stephen Clark was rushing to get to his employer's Hull depot when he overtook in thick fog

“I’m pleased that Clark took responsibility for his reckless driving, sparing David’s family the further heartache of a trial. I hope he takes the time behind bars to reflect on his careless action and the impact that it has had.

“I would always encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and slow down when driving in particularly poor weather conditions."

Speaking of devastating loss, the Sixsmith family said: “David was an amazing grandad, dad, husband, and son who enjoyed nothing more in life than spending time with his family and friends.

“Day to day tasks are a struggle as we continue to try and forge a path through life without him here. Not a day goes by that we don’t miss hearing his voice or wish he could be here to watch his grandchildren grow up.

“Whilst we cannot begin to explain the immeasurable hole left in our hearts since we lost him, we’re pleased that Clark has accepted responsibility and admitted to what he did that night.”

They added: “Although today marks the end of court proceedings, it does not change the intense feelings of grief and loss that we as a family continue to live with.

“David was taken from us because of an act of dangerous driving without a second thought as to the potential devastating consequences and ripple effect that a single decision can have on a family.