Drug driver arrested after police pull over van carrying tower of unsecured pallets
North Yorkshire Police pulled over the vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley after seeing the precarious load on the back.
Not only was the van also on flase plates, but the 30-year-old driver failed a drugs wipe at the roadside.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Another day, another insecure load stopped on our road network. Yesterday afternoon, our roads policing officers stopped this vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley in the Harrogate area.
“Not only did the vehicle have an insecure load but it was also on false plates. As is often the case, one thing leads to another… the driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after he failed a roadside drugs wipe.
“He has since been released under investigation. Please remember it is illegal to drive a vehicle in a dangerous condition, where the condition of the vehicle itself or the way it has been loaded and the way the load is secured, means that there's a danger of injury to the driver or other people.”