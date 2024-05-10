Drug driver arrested after police pull over van carrying tower of unsecured pallets

A man has been arrested after police pulled over a van which had a unsecured tower of pallets on the back.

North Yorkshire Police pulled over the vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley after seeing the precarious load on the back.

Not only was the van also on flase plates, but the 30-year-old driver failed a drugs wipe at the roadside.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Another day, another insecure load stopped on our road network. Yesterday afternoon, our roads policing officers stopped this vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley in the Harrogate area.

“Not only did the vehicle have an insecure load but it was also on false plates. As is often the case, one thing leads to another… the driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after he failed a roadside drugs wipe.