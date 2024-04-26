Oliver Pryde, 18, was walking home after watching England play Italy in the delayed final of Euro 2020 when Adam Smith's Vauxhall Corsa ploughed into him. He was thrown by the impact into the path of another vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, just two weeks before his 19th birthday.

Smith, 33, who had consumed nearly twice the legal limit for drugs, fled the scene at Penistone Road in Kirkburton, Huddersfield, in the early hours of July 12, 2021. West Yorkshire Police said Smith - who was arrested a short time later - did not have a licence or insurance at the time.

He was found guilty of causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs and causing death whilst unlicensed and uninsured after a six-day trial. He was this week jailed by Leeds Crown Court for 10 years and banned from driving for nine years.

Oliver Pryde, 18.

Oliver, from Flimby in Cumrbia, was the eldest of four children in his family, and had been studying maths at Huddersfield University. He'd dreamt of returning to his old secondary school as a maths teacher and "inspire the next generation", his heartbroken mother Stacey revealed after sentencing.

She said the shcool had created a maths award in his name.

In a statement released by police, she said: "Oliver wanted to become a maths teacher at his old secondary school. His words were that he wanted to teach others and inspire the next generation just like his teachers had inspired him.

"Since his death, his school have put in place an award in Oliver's name, The Oliver Pryde award for mathematics - it's a way that he can continue to inspire the next generation. No justice will ever be served in my eyes. I am left with a lifetime without Oliver and I'm left trying to rebuild the family that this person broke."

Adam Smith, 33.

Detective Constable Mark Turner said Smith had deprived Oliver of his future.

He said: "Despite having no driver's licence or insurance and having consumed nearly twice the legal limit of drugs, Smith chose to get behind the wheel of a car with tragic consequences. His actions has left Oliver's family and friends devastated and deprived Oliver of a promising future.