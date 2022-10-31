Jordan Peter Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, got behind the wheel of a car without a licence or insurance and while under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

On June 12, he drove along Scarborough Road in Norton, with two teenage passengers in a Toyota Corolla. By the time he reached the Brambling Fields junction, Hobson was travelling so fast that he crossed onto the opposite carriageway and crashed into the roundabout.

Hobson fled the scene on foot, despite the two passengers initially being trapped and suffering injuries. They were able to get out of the car and were helped by passing members of the public.

The aftermath of the crash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hobson was located hiding in undergrowth nearby by the police helicopter, and was arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers.

A blood sample taken from Hobson showed he was over twice the legal limit for cannabis and three times the limit for cocaine.

In August at Scarborough Magistrates Court, Hobson pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

At York Crown Court on Friday 28 October, Hobson was sentenced to 12 months in jail, and was banned from driving for three years and six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Hobson

TC Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Every decision Hobson took that day was wrong. He got behind of the wheel of car without a driving licence – a car he was not authorised to drive anyway. He did so under the influence of drugs, and with two young passengers. And after the collision, he ran away and hid, rather than trying to help.

“Having seen the state of the car after the collision, I can honestly say it’s incredible that no one was more seriously injured. The outcome could have been very different.