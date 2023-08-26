Drug-testing charity claims it can help protect young people at music festivals

The co-founder of a charity which tests illicit substances at music festivals says it can help protect young people from harm and reduce the number of drug-related deaths.

It comes as a coroner is claiming action must be taken to prevent more young people from dying after taking illegal drugs at Leeds Festival, following the death of 16-year-old David Celino in 2022.

Coroner Kevin McLoughlin has made a series of recommendations, including one which states the Home Office should provide festival organisers with clear guidance about whether they can allow trained volunteers to test peoples’ drugs on site, and figure out exactly what they have bought and how those substances can affect them.

Mr Celino, who fell ill after taking one-and-a-half ecstasy pills, lost his life three years after 17-year-old Anya Buckley died at the festival from heart failure, with MDMA, cocaine and ketamine in her system.

Professor Fiona Measham, co-founder of The Loop, said her team of around 300 volunteers are working to “reduce harm and reduce use” at festivals, which see around six drug-related deaths each year.

The team, which includes trained chemists and doctors, has worked at several events in the UK, but it has not received permission to operate at Leeds Festival.

At those events, festival goers hand over drug samples which are tested by chemists in mobile laboratories, so they can find out exactly what they have bought.

Volunteers then talk to the festival goers about the side-effects of those substances, and explain how they can affect people who have certain medical conditions.

David Celino died after taking ecstasy at the festival. (pic by WYP)

“Research I’ve done shows that if the substance isn’t what they thought it was when they bought it, two thirds throw it away and don’t take it,” said Professor Measham.

“If it is what they wanted to buy and we talk about issues with dosage, we know that half will take a lower dose in future.”

She added: “We’re then reducing the risk of poisoning and reducing the risk of overdosing.”

The Loop is often criticised by people who claim it is encouraging illegal drug use.

But Professor Measham, who also runs the criminology department at the University of Liverpool, said the charity’s work actually discourages drug use, because the volunteers are urging people to avoid adulterated substances and those which contain dangerously high-doses of drugs like MDMA.

The Loop is involved in negotiations with the Home Office, as it looks to secure permission to operate at various festivals.

At Mr Celino’s inquest, Melvin Benn, founder of the festival, said it was impossible to stop drugs getting onto the site, as staff cannot search every single bag and tent.