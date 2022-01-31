Drunk driver arrested after car smashes through entrance to Yorkshire Dales auction house Tennants of Leyburn

A man has been arrested after his car smashed through the entrance of a well-known Yorkshire auction house.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:42 pm

A large emergency services response was sent to fine art specialists Tennants of Leyburn today after the incident at the sale room.

Photographs from the scene show severe damage to the main doors to the reception area and a vehicle partially inside the building.

North Yorkshire Police said: "This afternoon we received a report from the fire service of a minor collision at the Tennants auction house in Leyburn. A car struck the building but fortunately there are no injuries reported. A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken into custody."