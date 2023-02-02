News you can trust since 1754
Drunk driver arrested by police after tip-off he was drinking in pub and likely to get in car

A man was arrested for drunk driving in Leeds on Wednesday after officers received an anonymous tip off he was drinking in a Morley pub.

By Daniel Sheridan
49 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 9:58am

The man “was likely to drink-drive later in the day”, police believed.

Even though the car involved had not been parked at the pub, using their local knowledge, PCSO's were able to locate where the information suggested the car might be and were just in time to stop the man as he drove away according to police.

The man was subsequently arrested for drunk driving.

Drunk driver arrested by police after tip-off he was drinking in pub and likely to get in car NOTE: STOCK IMAGE

Further checks lead to him being arrested for driving without insurance, driving without a licence and theft offences according to the force.