E-bike rider fighting for life after crash with Audi in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal
An E-bike rider is fighting for his life after being involved in a crash with an Audi in Kippax.
Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses to the Friday night crash which involved a car and an electric bike.
The collision happened at 9:05pm on High Street in Kippax and involved an Audi A1 and a Surron electric bike which had a rider and passenger.
The rider of the electric bike, an adult male, suffered life-threatening head injuries in the crash, police said.
Most Popular
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them by calling 101.
Alternatively, police said members of the public who may have information relating to the crash on Friday night can go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1723 of 23/9.