E-bike rider fighting for life after crash with Audi in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses to the Friday night crash which involved a car and an electric bike.

The collision happened at 9:05pm on High Street in Kippax and involved an Audi A1 and a Surron electric bike which had a rider and passenger.

The rider of the electric bike, an adult male, suffered life-threatening head injuries in the crash, police said.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them by calling 101.