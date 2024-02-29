E-fit of suspect released following attempted burglary at 102-year-old man’s home in Yorkshire

On January 17 2024 at 1pm, it is reported that two men claiming to be maintenance workers gained entry to the man’s home in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield by saying they needed to carry out repairs.

The two men left the property empty handed after being disturbed by another visitor to the address.

Since the incident was reported, officers have carried out extensive CCTV and area searches and have now produced an e-fit image of a man we would like to trace.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The man we would like to speak to is described as white, with blonde hair, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall and is believed to be in his early 40s. He is reported to have been wearing a dark coloured hoodie and light coloured jeans.

“Do you know this man?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 412 of 17 January 2024 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: https://orlo.uk/yd4UT

