The man who killed Eduardo Delgado after punching and kicking him in the head in July last year has been jailed for nine years.

On Sunday, 9 July 2023, Eduardo, known by his family and friends as ‘Eddie’ arrived at Tam Tam Café Bar on Anlaby Road in Hull when a member of staff asked to see inside his rucksack.

Eddie questioned the reason for needing to see inside his bag when Michael Bangura, 43, of Newland Avenue, Hull then came out of the bar, punched Eddie and grabbed hold of him.

Having then been thrown to the floor, as he attempted to get up, Bangura proceeded to kick Eddie in the face causing him to fall back and hit his head on the floor.

Michael Bangura, 43, of Newland Avenue, Hull was with charged and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Eduardo Delgado. Bangura’s trial started on Monday 15 January; however he then entered a guilty plea for manslaughter on Wednesday 17 January.

At around 1.10am, emergency services were called.

Eddie had been knocked unconscious and had suffered a life-threatening head injury.

Eddie was conveyed to hospital to receive treatment and officers attended Bangura’s home address after he was identified by several witnesses for assaulting Eddie.

Bangura was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with Grievously Bodily Harm with Intent whilst Eddie remained in hospital.

Nine days later, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Eddie died from his injuries, on Tuesday 18 July. A post-mortem examination concluded that Eddie had suffered a brain injury, cardiac arrest as well as a fractured nose and cheekbone.

Following Eddie's death, Bangura was arrested again and charged with Eddie’s murder. He was remanded to appear at court on Friday 21 July.

Bangura’s trial started on Monday January 15.

However, he then entered a guilty plea for manslaughter on Wednesday January 17 at Hull Crown Court.

He was jailed for nine years on Friday January 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Keech leading the investigation said: “Eddie’s death was a tragedy and a devastating loss for his family.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and courage throughout the course of investigation and court proceeding. I hope they find some comfort from today’s outcome, knowing the man responsible is being punished.