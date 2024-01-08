Police investigating a spate of car thefts have arrested eight people who are suspected of targeting Fords in South Yorkshire.

Police say more investigations are planned after officers detained eight men suspected of committing a series of offences.

During two nights shifts, officers recovered three reported stolen vehicles and made arrests in connection with the incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Wednesday January 3, officers identified a spree of attempted thefts of Ford vehicles across Sheffield and Rotherham.

Police hold eight men in probe over spate of car theft attempts Picture: PA

After some investigate work, officers believed it was the same car and occupants targeting homes.

Out on patrol in search for the vehicle, two cars travelling in convoy failed to stop for officers and narrowly missed an officer in her car while travelling at high speeds.

The pursuits came to an end when the vehicles collided and the suspects fled from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks on the vehicle showed they had both just been stolen from a burglary overnight in Rotherham. With the offenders on foot and attempting to escape, dog handlers supported and tracked their scent, heading back towards the Operational Support Unit in Tinsley between Sheffield and Rotherham.

A complex with highly trained officers is not the most ideal place to run towards, and a suspicious vehicle was soon sighted, believed to be collecting the suspects.

Acting Sergeant Sophie Minto said: “Officers trained in tactical pursuit quickly contained the car and brought it to a stop.

“Five teenagers aged 16, 17, 17, 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we searched the vehicle, we located various offensive weapons including a combat knife and sword.

"These were found alongside various tools that we suspected had been, or could be used for theft and burglary offences (for going equipped), as well as a small quantity of Class B controlled drugs.

“These finds led to further arrests for going equipped to steal and driving while unfit though drugs.”

The three juveniles and two men were detained overnight whilst enquiries continued by officers from Rotherham CID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have all since been released on police bail pending more investigations.

Another night, another shift led to the arrest of three people and a recovered stolen vehicle.

At just after midnight on January 4 a Ford Fiesta failed to stop for roads policing officers in the Kendray area of Barnsley. The vehicle went off-road and was abandoned in woodland.

National Police Air Support (NPAS) were in the air and spotted three suspects fleeing from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers worked alongside Barnsley response officers to follow and locate those involved.

One man aged 20 and two teenagers aged 17 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.