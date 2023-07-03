All Sections
Eight-year-old girl injured after being bitten by a dog in Yorkshire

An eight-year-old girl was injured after being bitten by a dog while playing on her scooter in Yorkshire, police said.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

Cleveland Police said the girl was injured following the incident in Lily Park on Oak Road, Redcar, at around 3.30pm on June 19.

A statement from the force said: “A man who is described as a white, of large build entered the park with two large white dogs believed to be bull terriers. They were both on lime green leads. The child then ran to her mother and said she had been bitten. She had a small cut to her thigh with bruising.

“Officers would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the man with the dogs.”

Lily Park in Redcar.Lily Park in Redcar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lauren Evans at Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 119434. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.