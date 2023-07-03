An eight-year-old girl was injured after being bitten by a dog while playing on her scooter in Yorkshire, police said.

Cleveland Police said the girl was injured following the incident in Lily Park on Oak Road, Redcar, at around 3.30pm on June 19.

A statement from the force said: “A man who is described as a white, of large build entered the park with two large white dogs believed to be bull terriers. They were both on lime green leads. The child then ran to her mother and said she had been bitten. She had a small cut to her thigh with bruising.

“Officers would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the man with the dogs.”

Lily Park in Redcar.