Eighteen-year-old biker confirmed dead after collision on the A19 near Thirsk

North Yorkshire Police

The young man's white KTM motorcycle collided with a grey Seat Terraco car between Great Thirkleby and Carlton Husthwaite at around 6.20am on Monday.

The driver and passenger of the car suffered minor injuries and the teenage biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed in both directions but has now re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision and who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, is asked to get in touch.