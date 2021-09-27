Eighteen-year-old biker confirmed dead after collision on the A19 near Thirsk

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old biker has died after a collision on the A19 this morning.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:20 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:22 pm
North Yorkshire Police

The young man's white KTM motorcycle collided with a grey Seat Terraco car between Great Thirkleby and Carlton Husthwaite at around 6.20am on Monday.

The driver and passenger of the car suffered minor injuries and the teenage biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions but has now re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision and who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, is asked to get in touch.

Call 101 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation team or email [email protected] Please quote reference number 12210209985 when passing on any information.