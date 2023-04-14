Elderly man seriously injured after being knocked over by teen on electric scooter

An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries after being knocked over by a teenager on an electric scooter, police said.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the incident in Redmires Road in Sheffield at around 3.30pm on April 13. The rider of the scooter, believed to be a male in his late teens, helped the man back to his feet before leaving the scene.

The 88-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he is now being treated for serious injuries.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 3.30pm, it is reported that an 88-year-old man was walking on the footpath on Redmires Road when, between Hallam Grange Road and Ridge Court, he was involved in a collision with what is believed to be an electric scooter.

“It is understood that the rider of the scooter stopped to help the elderly man back to his feet, before leaving the scene. The rider is described as a male in their late teens. The 88-year-old man has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

“We now want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or motorists who may hold dashcam footage.”