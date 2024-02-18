Elderly pedestrian dies in crash outside supermarket as Land Rover driver arrested

The incident happened just before 1.30pm on Ormesby Road, Middlesbrough on Friday February 16 outside Asda and involved a Black Land Rover and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, the 74-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The woman later died in hospital, police said.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the Land Rover in the area at the time or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact Cleveland Police.