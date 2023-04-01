Police are appealing for information to identify a cyclist in Leeds after a woman was hit and hospitalised.

The 77-year-old woman was on the pavement at the junction of King George Avenue and Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton when she was hit by a cyclist shortly after 10am on Wednesday, February 1.

The cyclist rode away from the scene and officers are appealing to identify them.

The woman needed hospital treatment for head and leg injuries and is continuing to undergo recuperative care following the incident.

Officers have released CCTV images of a cyclist seen in the area at the time of the collision.

They appear to show a white male wearing a dark coloured coat, a blue top and an orange beanie hat.

Although the images are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise them from the clothing and type of bike.

