Elderly Yorkshire man pushed against wall with wallet stolen as police release CCTV

An elderly man had his wallet stolen after being pushed against a wall near an ATM, police said.

Officers from Humberside Police are investigating the robbery which happened at around 11.45am on Hessle Road, Hull on Monday November 28, 2022.

A 79-year-old man used an ATM on Hessle Road in Hull and was then approached by a man who pushed him against a wall and stole his wallet containing over £200 in cash.

"Following enquiries, we now have a CCTV image of a person we would like to speak to in connection with the incident”, a spokesperson from Humberside Police said.

