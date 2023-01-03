Elderly Yorkshire man pushed against wall with wallet stolen as police release CCTV

Officers from Humberside Police are investigating the robbery which happened at around 11.45am on Hessle Road, Hull on Monday November 28, 2022.
A 79-year-old man used an ATM on Hessle Road in Hull and was then approached by a man who pushed him against a wall and stole his wallet containing over £200 in cash.
"Following enquiries, we now have a CCTV image of a person we would like to speak to in connection with the incident”, a spokesperson from Humberside Police said.
"If you can help us identify them or assist with our enquiries in any way, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 235 of 28 November 2022.”