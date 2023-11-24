Eleven Cane Corso dogs are seized in Yorkshire after elderly woman is attacked while out walking
The woman was injured while walking her own dog last month and the person in charge of the two adult Cane Corsos fled the scene.
Now they and their nine puppies have all been removed from the property in Rawmarsh by South Yorkshire Police.
The force said: “The warrant, executed at a property on Hague Avenue in Rawmarsh yesterday this week allowed officers to gain entry to seize two Cane Corso dogs.
"Nine puppies were also seized to ensure they stayed with their mother.”
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “During an incident last month (October) an elderly woman and her dog suffered injury.
“The person in charge of the dogs left the scene and would not co-operate with officers. Our priority and duty is to protect the public and ensure that dogs do not pose a risk or cause harm to innocent people.
“Following community intelligence, a warrant was obtained to ensure we could access the dogs believed to be involved. The dogs will remain in our care whilst enquiries into the investigation continue.
"We continue to see an increase in reports of dogs being dangerously out of control and/or causing harm or fear in our communities. We are keen to take action against irresponsible owners and those who use their dogs to cause fear.
“If you are concerned about a dog’s behaviour or that of its owner, please report it to us. We will work take steps to safeguard any vulnerable people living with the dog, including children.”