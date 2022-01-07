Eleven managers and nursing staff charged with neglect of five residents who died at East Yorkshire care homes

Douglas Stewart, Christopher Wardle, Annetta Hill, George Thompson and Norman Barrett all died while being cared for at Bridlington-based Burlington Care-owned facilities in 2016 and 2017.

A total of 11 defendants who worked for the company will go on trial in 2023 at Teesside Crown Court after their cases were transferred from Hull Crown Court.

Teesside Crown Court will host the trial

Charged with wilful neglect by a care provider are senior staff including owner and chief executive Richard Hoggart, director Andrew Hoggart, Bessingby Hall home manager Peter Whitehead, area manager Lisa Harding, service manager Jean Knaggs and Julie Kirk.

Charged with wilful neglect by a care worker are nurses or carers Julie Atkinson, Kathleen Whatling, Allison Rollins, Claire Mawer and Jacquelin Jackman.

Atkinson, Whatling, Jackman and Rollins were arraigned on January 7 and pleaded not guilty to all counts against them. The remaining six defendants will enter pleas at a later date.

Due to the complexity of the case and the need to accommodate multiple parties in a courtroom, the trial is not set to begin until April next year and could last up to nine weeks.

All defendants were granted bail in the meantime.