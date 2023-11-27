Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Elland.

A report was received at 12:16pm of a collision involving a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a red Honda Civic on Lowfields Way, Elland on Saturday (November 25).

The motorcyclist was taken hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries, police said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it.

Any drivers with dashboard cameras who were in the area around the time of this collision are asked to check whether they have any relevant footage.