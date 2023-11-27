Elland crash: Motorcylist fighting for life after Yorkshire crash as police launch appeal
A report was received at 12:16pm of a collision involving a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a red Honda Civic on Lowfields Way, Elland on Saturday (November 25).
The motorcyclist was taken hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries, police said.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it.
Any drivers with dashboard cameras who were in the area around the time of this collision are asked to check whether they have any relevant footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 647 of 25 November.