The killer of a woman from Yorkshire who went missing before her body was found has admitted her murder.

During an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on September 8, Mark Nicholls pleaded guilty to the murder of Emily Sanderson.

Emily, aged 48, was reported missing on May 25 after not being seen or heard from since May 19. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, on May 30.

Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was charged with murder after a post-mortem examination revealed Emily, who was a mother, died as a result of head injuries.

Nicholls was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing next month. He spoke only to enter his plea and to say 'thank you' at the end after Judge Sarah Wright told him the date he is to be sentenced.