Emily Sanderson murder: Killer of missing woman Yorkshire Emily Sanderson admits her murder
During an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on September 8, Mark Nicholls pleaded guilty to the murder of Emily Sanderson.
Emily, aged 48, was reported missing on May 25 after not being seen or heard from since May 19. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, on May 30.
Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was charged with murder after a post-mortem examination revealed Emily, who was a mother, died as a result of head injuries.
Nicholls was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing next month. He spoke only to enter his plea and to say 'thank you' at the end after Judge Sarah Wright told him the date he is to be sentenced.
South Yorkshire Police made a ‘mandatory’ referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, following Emily's death.