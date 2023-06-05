All Sections
Emily Sanderson murder: Man appears in court charged with murder of woman found at house in Sheffield

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house in Yorkshire.
By Tom Wilkinson, PA
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, appeared at the city's magistrates' court, charged with murdering 48-year-old Emily Sanderson.

No pleas were entered during the two-minute hearing and the case was adjourned to Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

Nicholls was remanded in custody.

Emily Sanderson's body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough, SheffieldEmily Sanderson's body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police previously said Ms Sanderson's body was discovered inside a property in Crofton Avenue last Tuesday and that she died of head injuries.

She had been reported missing to police on Thursday May 25, after she had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday.