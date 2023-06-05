Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, appeared at the city's magistrates' court, charged with murdering 48-year-old Emily Sanderson.
No pleas were entered during the two-minute hearing and the case was adjourned to Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.
Nicholls was remanded in custody.
South Yorkshire Police previously said Ms Sanderson's body was discovered inside a property in Crofton Avenue last Tuesday and that she died of head injuries.
She had been reported missing to police on Thursday May 25, after she had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday.