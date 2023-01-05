A reward of £1,000 has been offered for information which leads to the capture of a wanted Yorkshire man.

Crimestoppers has offered the reward in relation to Emmanuel Sherriff, of Bradford, who is wanted in connection with kidnap and robbery in the city. The offence happened in Sackville Street on February 5, 2022.

The 26-year-old may have travelled out of West Yorkshire and could be in the North of England or Scotland, police said. Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who sees Sherriff is urged to not approach him, but instead call police on 101 quoting reference number 13220065989. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers continues to offer a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 26-year-old.