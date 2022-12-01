Imagine waking up with a hangover and discovering you had killed two elderly people the night before while drink-driving. The elderly couple had been sitting in a stationary car having just done their shopping but you had made the decision to drink-drive home after a work’s party.

That was the reality for one “well to do” Yorkshire businesswoman, said Traffic Constable Craig Taylor, as he warned how a “few bad decisions” can have fatal consequences.

“I don’t believe anyone goes out with the intention to kill someone in a car but a bad decision that day can be fatal,” said TC Taylor, who has seen this happen numerous times in his 16 years working on North and West Yorkshire Police’s Road Traffic Patrol.

He said with every road traffic collision there are always been other circumstances which have led to that.

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, was cut free from a wreckage

TC Taylor added: “This is where the fatal five is important and there’s factual evidence proving that. People don’t get up in the morning and think I’m going to hurt people. It’s a few bad choices.”

The fatal five include speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, distractions such as a mobile phone or sat nav and drink/drug driving.

He said it's “frustrating” to discover that so many crashes could have been avoided. It’s reported 98 per cent of accidents are due to human error.

North Yorkshire Police have started its Christmas campaign early to coincide with the World Cup and prevent drink or drug driving this season by doing spot checks and breathalysing people.

Traffic Constable Craig Taylor

To demonstrate the potential impact an accident could have, crews from Harrogate Fire Station demonstrated the impact of a collision with Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, being cut out of a crashed car.

The actor said: “It’s terrifying. If that was actually a real life experience, I can not begin to think how nightmarish it would be.”

He may have had his fair share of drama but his latest job left him speechless.

