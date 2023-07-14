All Sections
Escrick: Police confirm biker, 59, has died in collision with van in Yorkshire village

A biker has died after a collision with a van in a Yorkshire village.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST

The crash happened in Stillingfleet Road in Escrick, between York and Selby, on Thursday July 13 at 8.25pm.

The rider’s red Yamaha R6 struck a black Ford Transit van and the 59-year-old man died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the collision or either vehicle prior to it, or have any dashcam footage of either vehicle.

Escrick village, between York and SelbyEscrick village, between York and Selby
"If you can assist the investigation, please email PC Nicola Peters, [email protected], or dial 101 and select option 2. Please quote reference number 12230130429.”