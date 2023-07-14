A biker has died after a collision with a van in a Yorkshire village.

The crash happened in Stillingfleet Road in Escrick, between York and Selby, on Thursday July 13 at 8.25pm.

The rider’s red Yamaha R6 struck a black Ford Transit van and the 59-year-old man died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the collision or either vehicle prior to it, or have any dashcam footage of either vehicle.

Escrick village, between York and Selby