Esme Holmes in an image shared by her friend Freya Niamh

North Yorkshire Police are involved in the search for freelance jewellery designer Esme, 27, as her home address is in the village of Burn, near Selby.

The force said she was believed to be in Morocco but her exact location was unknown.

Sharing an appeal for information, her friend and fellow designer Freya Niamh said: "My good friend Esme Holmes has gone missing. She was in Marrakesh the last time we spoke to her but her family and friends have not heard anything from her in a month.

"Any info or shares would be so appreciated, the police have been informed and information you have will be so valuable to help find out where she is and if she’s OK. She’s an absolute diamond and the sooner we know she’s safe and well the better. Thank you."

Esme is described as an experienced traveller and no more information about the circumstances of her disappearance has been released.

North Yorkshire Police has been working with organisations overseas to help locate her.

They are also asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to share information.