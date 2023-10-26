Evil man jailed for beating and sexually assaulting woman in her 80s as she did a litter pick in a Yorkshire park
The victim, in her 80s, was volunteering in Firth Park when she was attacked by Saed Mohamed, 23, in December last year.
Mohamed repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in the head and body before dragging her into nearby bushes. He then tried to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.
His terrified victim was left shouting for help and pleading for Mohamed to stop, and he eventually fled the scene.
She suffered significant bruises and a cut to her face which required stitches. She was left traumatised and later suffered a brain injury which is thought to have happened as a result of the horrific attack.
South Yorkshire Police investigating officer DC Arron Connolly said: "The victim used to be very independent but now needs help carrying out basic daily tasks.
"It has completely changed her life and she no longer feels safe doing her litter picks in the park. Her family have also been affected by the pure brutality of the attack inflicted on her and they are continuing to support her on her road to recovery."
Mohamed, of The Oval, Sheffield, was traced by detectives after they found his mobile phone in the grass near to where the attack took place. A warrant was executed at his address and he was charged with Section 18 GBH and sexual assault.
He admitted both offences and was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday.
Acting Detective Sergeant Megan Pryce added: "This was a violent, prolonged and disturbing attack on an elderly woman doing a litter pick in her local park.
"I can only commend the extreme bravery the victim displayed throughout the attack and through this court process.
"The officer in charge of the investigation, the team and other departments worked for several days on this investigation doing work at the scene, witness enquiries and CCTV trawls throughout the area.
"The OIC has done a brilliant and thorough investigation to lead us to this conviction which will see a dangerous individual like Mohamed spend years behind bars."
DC Connolly added: "The judge commended the woman's bravery in this incident and I would also like to praise her resilience and stoicism following a traumatic attack that must have been incredibly terrifying.
"I can't comprehend what she went through and the terror she must have endured at the hands of Mohamed. She is an inspiration and I am pleased Mohamed is behind bars so he cannot target and terrorise other potential victims."